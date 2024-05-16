NYC set to hold 3rd annual AAPI Heritage parade

New York City is gearing up for its third annual Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Cultural and Heritage Parade this weekend, celebrating AAPI Heritage Month this May.

Key points:

Hosted by Better Chinatown USA, this year’s AAPI Cultural and Heritage Parade will take place along Sixth Avenue from 44th to 55th Streets in Manhattan on Saturday.

The theme will be “Unity is the Foundation of Peace.”

An opening ceremony will kick off the event at 12:30 p.m. on 44th Street.

The details:

Over 70 organizations and participants are set to attend the parade, which will feature around 100 classic cars, parade co-chair Dr. Bindu Babu told 1010 WINS.

City officials expected to be present include Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Grace Meng (D, NY-6), among others.

The parade will also see the consulate generals of China, Bangladesh, India, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea.

The city held its first Asian American heritage parade on May 15, 2022, a year after it saw a 343% increase in anti-Asian incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held every May, AAPI Heritage Month celebrates the rich cultural heritage and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.