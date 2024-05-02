TikTok highlights 17 creators for AANHPI Heritage Month
TikTok has released its 2024 AANHPI Visionary Voices list to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Key points:
- The list highlights 17 AANHPI artists, athletes, creators and entrepreneurs representing 15 TikTok accounts said to be making an impact beyond the platform.
- Honorees represent industries including music, food, fashion, wellness, tech and beauty.
- TikTok will feature special programming, like the #ShopAPI challenge and an #APIMusic playlist, throughout May.
The details:
- TikTok continues its annual tradition of highlighting diverse creators during cultural heritage months.
- The list celebrates creators like Chef Susur Lee and his son Jet Bent-Lee, former pro golfer turned content creator Tisha Alyn, American Idol winner Iam Tongi, director-turned-TikToker Adrian Per and personal finance expert Vivian Tu.
- Honorees dubbed as “Industry Disruptors” include Duolingo’s social media manager Zaria Parvez, mental health advocate Dr. Sasha Hamdani, singer-songwriter Thuy, filmmaker Cole Walliser and composer/singer Laufey.
- The list also recognizes small business successes like Sunday Glow founder Celine Guo, LindaTongPlanners’ Linda Tong, Sundae School’s Dae Lim, skincare brand RANAVAT’s Michelle Ranavat and Love & Pebble founders Lynda Truong and Paul Tran.
- The company also announced its #ShopAPI challenge, an initiative that will promote AANHPI-owned businesses on TikTok.
What’s next:
- The platform noted that it will continue showcasing AANHPI music artists throughout May through its AANHPI Heritage Month playlist on its sounds page.
- TikTok employee resource group ARISE will also be hosting internal events for AANHPI employees.
