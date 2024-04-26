‘We Care’ project highlights challenges faced by AAPI families in caregiving

According to the 2020 report “Asian Americans 65 and Older” by the Administration for Community Living, the AAPI elderly population is projected to grow to 7.9 million by 2060, with a substantial portion residing in California , Texas and New York .

More than 9% of elderly AAPIs reportedly live in poverty , with particularly low incomes for older Asian American women. Approximately a quarter of Asian American seniors live with their adult children.

While the tradition of caring for aging parents is deeply rooted in Asian culture, second-generation AAPIs are facing challenges such as lack of support and financial and time constraints.

The NAPCA films will showcase these diverse struggles, such as Indian American daughters caring for their mother, a Filipino American man juggling caregiving with a full-time job, a Hawaiian Chinese woman discussing end-of-life care with her mother and Thai elderly parents continuing to work at their restaurant despite health challenges.