‘We Care’ project highlights challenges faced by AAPI families in caregiving
The National Asian Pacific Center on Aging (NAPCA) has produced four videos as part of their “We Care” project, highlighting the challenges faced by Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) families in caregiving.
Key points:
- Beginning in May, the videos will be screened at film festivals across the U.S. and will be available on NAPCA’s YouTube channel.
- The four videos depict various narratives of the struggles of second-generation AAPIs balancing caregiving with work and finances, as well as the emotional toll of caring for aging parents.
The details:
- According to the 2020 report “Asian Americans 65 and Older” by the Administration for Community Living, the AAPI elderly population is projected to grow to 7.9 million by 2060, with a substantial portion residing in California, Texas and New York.
- More than 9% of elderly AAPIs reportedly live in poverty, with particularly low incomes for older Asian American women. Approximately a quarter of Asian American seniors live with their adult children.
- While the tradition of caring for aging parents is deeply rooted in Asian culture, second-generation AAPIs are facing challenges such as lack of support and financial and time constraints.
- The NAPCA films will showcase these diverse struggles, such as Indian American daughters caring for their mother, a Filipino American man juggling caregiving with a full-time job, a Hawaiian Chinese woman discussing end-of-life care with her mother and Thai elderly parents continuing to work at their restaurant despite health challenges.
- The theme of sacrificing personal time for self-care resonates across all four videos. Despite the hardships, the caregivers express deep love and dedication to their roles.
