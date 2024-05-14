Kamala Harris urges young AANHPIs to kick ‘that f-ing door down’

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris dropped an expletive while urging young Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) individuals to shatter barriers during an impassioned talk on Monday.

Key points:

The details:

She then went on to explain that breaking barriers involves overcoming challenges and facing hardships.

“We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t, and then you need to kick that f*cking door down. Excuse my language.”