Kamala Harris urges young AANHPIs to kick ‘that f-ing door down’
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris dropped an expletive while urging young Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) individuals to shatter barriers during an impassioned talk on Monday.
Key points:
- Harris encouraged young AANHPI individuals to defy limitations and embrace their potential by “kicking that f*cking door down.”
- The conversation, moderated by actor Jimmy O. Yang, took place during the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit.
- The event marked the Biden administration’s celebration of AANHPI Heritage Month.
The details:
- At the start of the dialogue, Harris reflected on her role as the first Black and South Asian vice president and shared personal anecdotes and advice. She then went on to explain that breaking barriers involves overcoming challenges and facing hardships.
“We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t, and then you need to kick that f*cking door down. Excuse my language.”
- Harris’ message and colorful language drew applause and laughter from the crowd.
- Yang said he got emotional hearing the message and suggested “we gotta make T-shirts with that saying.”
- Harris later joined President Joe Biden at a White House reception to deliver remarks honoring the month.
Tangent:
- Last week, the Biden-Harris reelection campaign initiated a $14 million ad effort for May, focusing on engaging Black, Latino, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander voters.
Share this Article
Share this Article