South Korea’s viral Paris Olympics shooter takes break amid hateful comments

Kim Ye-ji, who won a silver medal in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sept. 28, is taking a break from professional shooting.

Speaking to AFP on Sunday, Kim’s agent, Yang Yong-sik, said the Olympian will “temporarily suspend her sports career… to have some time together with her young daughter.”

Kim also decided not to renew her contract with her team, as the next competitions will not commence until April 2025 . Yang clarified that the 32-year-old South Korean shooter is not retiring from the sport, as she just wants to “make up for the time she couldn’t spend with her family.”

Kim received waves of modeling offers following her viral moment at the Paris Olympics, including posing for South Korea’s W Korea magazine and becoming Tesla Korea’s first brand ambassador. However, her newfound fame also drew in critics, who sent her hateful comments such as “stick to your main job,” along with strangers asking her for money. An unnamed executive from her entertainment agency, Plfil said such comments also played a major role in her decision to take a break.

“Although I haven’t set a specific return date, I’ll do my best to come back as soon as possible,” Kim said in a statement.