Meet Sammy Lee, the 1st-ever Asian American Olympic gold medalist
Sammy Lee, the son of Korean immigrants, made history by becoming the first Asian American athlete to win a gold medal for the U.S. in the Olympics. Lee achieved this distinction by winning the gold medal in the 10-meter platform diving event at the 1948 London Olympics, a title he successfully defended at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, making him the first diver to do so.
- The obstacles: Born in Fresno, California, in 1920, Lee was inspired to pursue his Olympic dream after watching the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics. His journey was reportedly hindered by racial prejudice at the time, as nonwhite residents were only allowed to swim one day per week during what was called “International Day” every Wednesday, a day before the local pool’s weekly draining and cleaning, which severely affected Lee’s training. Jim Ryan, a local coach, took him in as a student and taught him to dive in a sandpit, which helped strengthen his legs.
- Other careers: Besides his athletic career, Lee joined the U.S. Army, where he attained the rank of major, while studying at the University of Southern California School of Medicine and served as a physician during the Korean War. Lee, who became a doctor before retiring from practicing medicine in 1990, also helped coach the 1960 U.S. Olympic team and the 1964 Japanese and Korean Olympic teams in diving. Lee died from pneumonia on Dec. 2, 2016.
