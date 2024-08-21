Chinese Olympian brings back Paris blanket only to find it was made in her hometown

via Weibo

Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei brought home the blanket she received during the Paris Olympics only to find that the souvenir quilt she packed was actually made in her home province of Jiangsu, China. The assistant coach of the Chinese national swimming team shared an unboxing video online after Zhang received her luggage. Packed suitcase: Zhang humorously complained about the difficulty of packing her belongings before leaving Paris, including the six medals – one silver and five bronze – that she won in swimming. Despite this, she managed to squeeze everything into her luggage and still made room for the Olympic blanket.

Surprising discovery: A company representative, identified only by his surname Sun from Wuxi, a city in Jiangsu, recognized the quilt's design from the assistant coach's post and left a comment expressing his excitement. Sun told Yang Zi Wan Bao that the company has a history of over 30 years and extensive experience in supplying products for major competitions and events. "The blankets used in the Olympics involve many processes, and this special blanket for the Paris Olympics was designed by the Olympic Committee and then produced by us through a long-term collaborating distributor," he said.