Internet falls in love with South Korean sharpshooter at Paris Olympics
Social media users are swooning over South Korean sharpshooter Kim Ye-ji after pictures of her at the Paris Olympics went viral on X this week. The photos show the 31-year-old competing in the 10-meter air pistol women’s event on Sunday, striking a pose similar to that of an anime protagonist, with her 5-year-old daughter’s elephant plush strapped to her pants.
- Badass video: Subsequently, an older video of her competition in Azerbaijan in May has also gone viral on X, receiving over 35.4 million views. One X user described the South Korean competitor as having a “main character energy,” adding in another post, “’Unrealistic expectations in a spouse’ just got a new category, guys.” Meanwhile, Elon Musk commented that Kim “should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!”
- The Olympics: Kim won a silver medal at the event, while her teammate, Oh Ye Jin, 19, won a gold medal, setting an Olympic record of 243.2. The victory reportedly marked the first time Korean women sports shooters have taken the top two spots in an international competition. Kim will next compete in the 25-meter pistol event on Friday, alongside her teammate Yang Ji-in. Both are considered strong contenders in the event.
Share this Article
Share this Article