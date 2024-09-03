NextSharkNextShark.com

Viral Olympic Korean sharpshooter stuns in debut fashion photoshoot

Viral Olympic Korean sharpshooter stuns in debut fashion photoshootViral Olympic Korean sharpshooter stuns in debut fashion photoshoot
via wkorea
Ryan General
By Ryan General
South Korean Olympic silver medalist Kim Ye-ji recently captivated fans with her debut fashion photoshoot for W Korea magazine.
The sharpshooter, who gained viral fame for her beauty and calm demeanor during competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics, showcased her distinctive charm in a series of photos in a range of Louis Vuitton outfits. Unveiled on Aug. 31, the images feature Kim striking shooting poses and even pointing a replica gun directly at the camera. Revealing the secret to her cool facade during competitions, Kim shared, “Shooting is all about concentration and intuition. Absorbing in, it gets silent. And it feels like I am alone. All I can see is the target and crosshair.”
 
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|