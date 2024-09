Viral Olympic Korean sharpshooter stuns in debut fashion photoshoot

South Korean Olympic silver medalist Kim Ye-ji recently captivated fans with her debut fashion photoshoot for W Korea magazine.

The sharpshooter, who gained viral fame for her beauty and calm demeanor during competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics, showcased her distinctive charm in a series of photos in a range of Louis Vuitton outfits. Unveiled on Aug. 31, the images feature Kim striking shooting poses and even pointing a replica gun directly at the camera. Revealing the secret to her cool facade during competitions, Kim shared , “Shooting is all about concentration and intuition. Absorbing in, it gets silent. And it feels like I am alone. All I can see is the target and crosshair.”