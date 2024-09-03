Viral Olympic Korean sharpshooter stuns in debut fashion photoshoot
South Korean Olympic silver medalist Kim Ye-ji recently captivated fans with her debut fashion photoshoot for W Korea magazine.
The sharpshooter, who gained viral fame for her beauty and calm demeanor during competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics, showcased her distinctive charm in a series of photos in a range of Louis Vuitton outfits. Unveiled on Aug. 31, the images feature Kim striking shooting poses and even pointing a replica gun directly at the camera. Revealing the secret to her cool facade during competitions, Kim shared, “Shooting is all about concentration and intuition. Absorbing in, it gets silent. And it feels like I am alone. All I can see is the target and crosshair.”
