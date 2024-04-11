Keanu Reeves takes center stage for John Wick spin-off and ‘Good Fortune’ reveal

Lionsgate unveiled two new films starring Keanu Reeves at CinemaCon, notably the much-anticipated spin-off “John Wick Presents: Ballerina” and Aziz Ansari’s film directorial debut “Good Fortune.”

Key points:

Lionsgate showcased the “Ballerina” trailer and the first footage of “Good Fortune” as part of its presentation for executives and theater owners at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Directed by Len Wiseman, “John Wick Presents: Ballerina” is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

“Ballerina”:

The “Ballerina” trailer reportedly features brutal hand-to-hand combat and adrenaline-packed action, carried out by Rooney (played by Ana de Armas), who seeks revenge for the murder of her family.

Rooney then meets John Wick (Reeves) at the end of the trailer and asks him, “How do I start doing what you do?” to which the iconic character replies, “Looks like you already have.” Reeves’ appearance in the trailer reportedly drew a loud reaction from the audience.

“Good Fortune”:

In “Good Fortune,” Reeves plays the angel Gabriel, who tries to help Ansari’s character, a financially struggling man, in finding purpose in life by swapping his consciousness with Jeff (Seth Rogen), a wealthy individual.

The plan backfires when Ansari’s character finds comfort in his new life, prompting another angel, played by project newcomer Sandra Oh, to intervene. The film also stars Keke Palmer.

The details:

“Ballerina” takes place between “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.” John Wick died in the fourth franchise installment.

The spin-off will also see the return of other iconic franchise characters Winston Scott (Ian McShane) and his trusted concierge Charon (the late Lance Reddick). Anjelica Huston is also returning as The Director, the leader of Ruska Roma’s New York branch, where Rooney is affiliated with. Huston first played the character in the third film.

Meanwhile, Ansari, who is also credited as a writer in “Good Fortune,” revealed on stage that Reeves got injured after tripping on a rug inside his dressing room 15 days after filming began.

Ansari said Reeves continued filming even after fracturing his kneecap, noting, “He was such a trooper.” A picture of Reeves on crutches was circulated online in January.