Sandra Oh joins cast of Aziz Ansari directorial debut ‘Good Fortune’
Sandra Oh has reportedly joined the cast of Lionsgate comedy film “Good Fortune,” directed and co-starred by Aziz Ansari.
Key points:
- “Good Fortune” is Ansari’s feature directorial debut.
- Oh is the latest addition to the cast.
The details:
- Oh joins Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves and Keke Palmer in the Lionsgate comedy, Deadline reported. The film’s plot and the actors’ roles remain under wraps.
- This will be Ansari’s first movie following his work on the critically acclaimed “Master of None” and comedy special “Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian,” which are both on Netflix. He is also credited as producer.
- Searchlight’s “Being Mortal” was supposed to be Ansari’s feature debut but the project was shut down in April 2022 amid an allegation of inappropriate behavior by cast member Bill Murray.
- Oh, known for leading the series “Killing Eve” and “The Chair,” also acts in HBO’s “The Sympathizer” and Prime Video’s animated series “Invincible.” Ansari told Deadline of her casting, “Sandra Oh is wonderful and I’m so excited she is a part of our film.”
- Ansari is producing “Good Fortune” alongside Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang. His brother Aniz Adam Ansari and Jonathan McCoy are executive producing, while Lionsgate’s Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey are overseeing production.
