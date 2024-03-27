Ke Huy Quan gets co-lead in Ariana DeBose for ‘With Love’
Ariana DeBose will star opposite fellow Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan in Universal Pictures’ “With Love,” according to reports.
Key points:
- Ke Huy Quan, 52, was announced as the film’s star earlier this year. This is his first lead role since winning best supporting actor at the 2023 Oscars for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”
- Ariana DeBose, 33, won best supporting actress at the 2022 Oscars for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” With her casting, “With Love” marks a notable pairing of Academy Award winners.
The details:
- “With Love” marks the directorial debut of Jonathan Eusebio. The plot remains under wraps, but his background as a veteran stunt coordinator and Quan’s as a martial artist hint at a potentially intricate fight choreography.
- Aside from an Oscar, DeBose won BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG awards for her role in Spielberg’s reimagining of 1957 musical romantic drama “West Side Story.” Her 2024 film lineup includes major titles such as Sony Pictures’ “Kraven the Hunter” and Blumhouse’s “House of Spoils” for Prime Video.
- David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce the film through their 87North banner, which is also behind the films “Atomic Blonde,” “Nobody” and the forthcoming “The Fall Guy.” Guy Danella will also produce, as per Deadline, which first reported DeBose’s casting.
- Writers include Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore and Matthew Murray.
- The film is slated for release on Feb. 7, 2025.
