NextSharkNextShark.com

Ke Huy Quan gets co-lead in Ariana DeBose for ‘With Love’

Ke Huy Quan gets co-lead in Ariana DeBose for ‘With Love’
via Oscars / YouTube
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
12 hours ago
Ariana DeBose will star opposite fellow Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan in Universal Pictures’ “With Love,” according to reports.
Key points:
The details:
  • “With Love” marks the directorial debut of Jonathan Eusebio. The plot remains under wraps, but his background as a veteran stunt coordinator and Quan’s as a martial artist hint at a potentially intricate fight choreography.
  • Aside from an Oscar, DeBose won BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG awards for her role in Spielberg’s reimagining of 1957 musical romantic drama “West Side Story.” Her 2024 film lineup includes major titles such as Sony Pictures’ “Kraven the Hunter” and Blumhouse’s “House of Spoils” for Prime Video.
  • David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce the film through their 87North banner, which is also behind the films “Atomic Blonde,” “Nobody” and the forthcoming “The Fall Guy.” Guy Danella will also produce, as per Deadline, which first reported DeBose’s casting.
  • Writers include Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore and Matthew Murray.
  • The film is slated for release on Feb. 7, 2025.
 
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
NewsNextShark.com
By LocationNextShark.com
MoreNextShark.com
Follow UsNextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.