Kate Gosselin’s lawyer denies Collin’s abuse allegations
Richard Puelo, Kate Gosselin’s lawyer, addressed Collin Gosselin’s recent abuse allegations against his estranged mother. Speaking to Fox News, Puelo said Kate has chosen not to comment on her son’s latest accusations, noting that “she always knows that this gets taken out of context.”
- Collin’s allegations: Collin, a Korean American former child star who shared the spotlight with his family in the reality TV show “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” made his allegations in an interview with the US Sun last week, claiming that Kate zip-tied him and confined him in a basement room with security cameras for hours to an entire day. The incident allegedly occurred before Kate admitted Collin to an institution, which purportedly later cost him his military training. Collin, now 20, also shared a recent medical evaluation with the US Sun, which reportedly indicated that he no longer has the “behavioral and psychiatric conditions” Kate had alleged. In an Instagram post, he thanked his father, Jon Gosselin, for fighting to gain custody of him and his sister Hannah, and for saving him “from the institution where I was wrongfully committed.”
- Kate’s response: Speaking for his client, Puelo denied Collin’s allegations, telling Fox News, “The facts belie the truth. Whatever took place, the ones that are truthful are the ones that took place… She has no comment because it’s not going to change the past. And I don’t believe she intentionally harmed any of her children in any way, shape or form.” Puelo added that if Kate was harassing or abusing Collin, the “authorities would have taken the time and removed him from the family and put him in special services and would have probably had [Kate] charged with abuse,” considering her public exposure through their TV show.
