‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Crystal Kung Minkoff announces exit

Crystal Kung Minkoff has announced her departure from Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” ahead of Season 14, expressing gratitude to fans for their support.

Key points:

Minkoff, 41, delivered the news in a video uploaded to her Instagram account on Monday, with a post description that read, “A little news update from me…”

In the video, Minkoff says she will not be coming back to film Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” explaining that the decision was “very bittersweet.”

“Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing,” Minkoff adds. “It was an honor being the first Asian American on Beverly Hills was a lot of weight on my shoulders. I have since just have really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people.”

The details:

Minkoff made history by becoming the first Asian American on the show after joining the reality TV series in 2021 for Season 11. She engaged in a feud with Sutton Stracke over the latter’s statement that she didn’t see skin color shortly after joining the show.

Aside from Stracke, Minkoff also feuded with other co-stars in the show, including Erika Jayne, Annemarie Wiley and Dorit Kemsley.

Throughout her tenure in the Bravo franchise, Minkoff has been very open and vocal about her personal struggles, including her bulimia eating disorder and family dynamics.

In one episode in 2021, Minkoff shared her belief that her disorder stemmed from being an Asian American student in a predominantly white school. She noted that she had always felt like the “chubby one” and desired to be “blonde, blue-eyed, and skinny,” associating these traits with being “American,” which, to her as a child, meant being “white.”

Outside the show, Minkoff revealed in April that their home was broken into while she and her family were away in Japan. Recounting the incident on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” show, Minkoff said the intruders came face-to-face with her terrified friend, who was housesitting. However, she did not provide further details regarding whether the intruders took anything.

What’s next:

Minkoff reassured her fans that her departure from the series was not goodbye but rather a “see you soon” moment in the Instagram video.

“I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon that I’ll still be able to connect with you because at the end of the day, that is been my biggest gift of filming,” she said. “So, more to come but I just, I’m so grateful for everyone’s love and support.”