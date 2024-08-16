Collin Gosselin discharged from military training
Former Korean American child star Collin Gosselin, who graced reality TV with his family in “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” said he was discharged from U.S. military training after it was discovered that he had been institutionalized.
“I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life,” Gosselin, now 20, told Entertainment Tonight. Gosselin’s mother, Kate, sent him to an institution at age 12 due to his alleged “unpredictable and violent behavior,” but his father, Jon, managed to get him out after pleading in a letter in 2018. Gosselin is now set to major in finance at Pennsylvania State University.
