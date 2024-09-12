‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ star Collin Gosselin accuses mother Kate of child abuse

Collin Gosselin, the 20-year-old former child TV personality made famous by reality show “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” has made serious abuse allegations against his mother, Kate Gosselin.

In an interview with

The US Sun

, Collin claimed that Kate would zip-tie him and confine him in a “specially-built” basement room for hours or even an entire day, while monitoring him with cameras after her split from Jon Gosselin in 2009.

Collin

, a sextuplet

central to the show

, alleges he was treated differently from his siblings and

sent to a psychiatric facility

despite lacking any diagnosed mental health issues. He shared an emotional note he had written to his father, Jon, asking for help, which eventually led to Jon gaining custody of Collin and his sister, Hannah. Kate has denied the allegations, attributing them to Collin’s psychiatric issues. However, The Sun reported that Collin provided “private medical records” indicating he does not have the “behavioral and psychiatric conditions” his mother alleged.