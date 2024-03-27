Jenn Tran: What to know about the first Asian American ‘Bachelorette’

Jenn Tran made “Bachelor” history Monday night after being named as the first Asian American lead of “The Bachelorette.” Described as “a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others,” the 26-year-old made it to the top 6 of the latest “Bachelor” season featuring Joey Graziadei.

As she heads into her own season this summer, here are six things to know about the reality TV trailblazer

1. She is Vietnamese American.

Tran was born on Nov. 24, 1997 in Miami. She is Vietnamese American and bilingual.

2. She holds a degree in molecular biology and is studying to become a physician assistant (PA).

Tran graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology. There, she served as Red Dress Chairman for the Alpha Phi Foundation — spearheading a fundraising gala that raised over $30,000 for women’s cardiovascular health — and Community Relations Chairman of the Women’s Club Lacrosse.

She is currently studying to become a physician assistant. In a tell-all Instagram video, she revealed that she sought permission from her academic advisor to do “ The Bachelor ” as she had to adjust her schedule and put some requirements on hold.

3. She is currently working in general surgery.

As part of her physician assistant studies, Tran is currently on a general surgery rotation. She has shared parts of her daily routine on Instagram.

From 2020 to 2022, she worked as a clinical care technician at Tufts Medical Center. She has also volunteered with organizations addressing food insecurity in the Greater Boston area.

4. She grew up in a tumultuous family environment.

In Episode 3 of “The Bachelor,” Tran opened up to Graziadei about her family life. Growing up, she said she “never felt truly loved” and d escribed her childhood home as “a really traumatic place to grow up in.”

Due to constant fighting with her mother, she said her father slept in their home’s basement for six years and eventually left. Since then, her mother “took on the role of two parents and never complained once.”

Tran also recognizes her mother for sacrificing medical school to give her and her brother a better life.

5. She has a variety of hobbies.

In her free time, Tran enjoys reading, paddleboarding and traveling. She has documented her trips to places like Greece, Italy, Spain and the Bahamas on Instagram. She has also fostered cats.

Tran also loves music. She has attended concerts of Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers, while Shawn Mendes’ music has regularly made her cry.

6. She wants a man with a “big personality.”

Following the announcement of her season, Tran told the crowd that she wants a man with a “big personality” who’s capable of “cheeky banter” and “take it as much as they can dish it.”

“This experience is absolutely crazy and all I can hope is for them to really open up their heart to this, because that’s what I did and I got so much out of it… I really hope that they’re ready to have some frickin’ fun,” she said.

“The Bachelorette” is set to premiere on ABC and Hulu this summer.