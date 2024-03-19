Man’s innovative way of finding date at Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert goes viral

An Indian man has gone viral after he was spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert in Mumbai wearing a T-shirt with a scannable QR code on it that leads people to his dating app profile.

Key points:

X user Shweta Kukreja shared a photo of the man on their account on Sunday, taken during Ed Sheeran‘s concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on Saturday. The viral post has received over 820,000 views, as of this writing.

The photo shows the man wearing a white T-shirt with text printed on the back reading “For single people only,” and accompanied by a QR code.

Another X user also shared a video of the man wearing the same shirt.

The details:

After scanning the code, Kukreja was taken to the man’s Tinder profile, which identified him as Hardik, a 22-year-old Delhi University student living in Mumbai.

Hardik wrote in his Tinder profile, “Look who finally found me. Yes, I am the guy you spotted at the concert with a scanner on his tee. Grabbing ice-cream together sounds like a perfect first date, [what do you think?]”

His Tinder bio ended with the message, “Tinder partner. This profile is for promotional purposes,” implying that it could be a promotional stunt.

One Instagram page alleged Hardik is Hardik Aneja, who describes himself as an actor in his Instagram bio.

An Instagram user’s comment under one of Aneja’s posts claims that the person in the viral post and Hardik Aneja are the same person, writing, “Yes, he is the one who wore a T-shirt with QR code that links to his Tinder profile in the Ed Sheeran concert.”

People’s reaction:

Many users on X found Hardik’s approach to finding a date innovative regardless of its authenticity, with one user commenting under Kukreja’s post, “You think you have seen all possible ways to get a date and there is this bro.. totally aceing the game.”

“Even AI will be scared of this guy’s dating game,” one X user quipped.

“Bro’s the walking right swipe, this type of creativity I need in my life everywhere,” another commended.

“Bro literally took the dating game 20 years ahead,” one user commented.