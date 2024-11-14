Hiro Murai to make feature film debut in A24’s ‘Bushido’
Japanese American filmmaker Hiro Murai is set to make his feature-length film directorial debut with A24’s “Bushido.”
“Bushido” is described as an original samurai action movie set in feudal Japan. In addition to directing, Murai will serve as producer alongside scriptwriter Henry Dunham. Other producers include Square Peg’s Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen, as well as 2AM’s Julia Oh, Christine D’Souza Gelb and David Hinojosa.
Known for directing music videos — especially for Childish Gambino’s (Donald Glover) “This is America” — Murai also directed episodes of hit shows like FX’s “Snowfall” and “Legion,” HBO’s “Barry” and Prime Video’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” which also stars Glover. Mirai is also an executive producer of Hulu’s “The Bear.”
“Bushido” will come on the heels of FX’s successful Japanese period drama “Shogun,” which made Emmy history in September.
