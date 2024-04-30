‘What kind of American are you?’ Nelson Lee says ‘Civil War’ scene is jarring echo of his career

Actor Nelson Lee, star of the new A24 film “Civil War,” says a scene in the movie reminded him of the racism he’s faced throughout his Hollywood career.

In his piece published on April 28, he discusses his 23-year career in Hollywood. He talks about the racism he’s faced, often being typecast as a stereotypical Asian character.

“I first began my career in New York in 2001, there was nothing for me but Asian gangster roles, because that was the only way people who looked like me were seen in the industry. It was either an inscrutably bookish nerd or a criminal. Nothing else in between.”