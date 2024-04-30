‘What kind of American are you?’ Nelson Lee says ‘Civil War’ scene is jarring echo of his career
Actor Nelson Lee, star of the new A24 film “Civil War,” says a scene in the movie reminded him of the racism he’s faced throughout his Hollywood career.
Key points:
- Lee wrote a powerful op-ed in the Toronto Star reflecting on his career.
- A scene in “Civil War” reminded him of how he’s been typecast and questioned about his nationality.
- Lee writes that while he is encouraged by recent diversity initiatives in Hollywood, there’s still much more work to be done.
The details:
- Lee is a Canadian-born actor of Taiwanese descent who has starred in films and television shows for the past two decades. The 48-year-old actor is known for his roles in big-budget films like “Mulan” and the Disney+ series “Ahsoka.”
- In his piece published on April 28, he discusses his 23-year career in Hollywood. He talks about the racism he’s faced, often being typecast as a stereotypical Asian character.
“I first began my career in New York in 2001, there was nothing for me but Asian gangster roles, because that was the only way people who looked like me were seen in the industry. It was either an inscrutably bookish nerd or a criminal. Nothing else in between.”
- He points out a scene in his new film, “Civil War,” where Jesse Plemons’ character asked his journalist character, “What kind of American are you?”
- “As an Asian actor working in the United States, I’ve answered this question many times,” Lee writes. “Often the responses to my answer were expected, other times colorful, and some just outrightly offensive.”
- “Civil War” has been hailed as a thought-provoking film that examines social and political divisions in America. Lee states the particular scene highlights how “identity is never a binary construct.”
- In a separate interview with the Academy Pages, Lee revealed that being the only Asian in his Canadian neighborhood growing up, he was often asked, “What kind of Canadian are you?”
- “How we see ourselves is so important,” he noted. “The film asks this question. That’s one of the moments in the film where that question is crystallized.”
Tangent:
What’s next:
- Lee says recent inclusion initiatives in Hollywood make him hopeful that more roles of substance will be available to Asian actors and actresses.
