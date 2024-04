‘What kind of American are you?’ Nelson Lee says ‘Civil War’ scene is jarring echo of his career

Actor Nelson Lee, star of the new A24 film “Civil War,” says a scene in the movie reminded him of the racism he’s faced throughout his Hollywood career.

Key points:

Lee writes that while he is encouraged by recent diversity initiatives in Hollywood, there’s still much more work to be done.

The details:

In his piece published on April 28, he discusses his 23-year career in Hollywood. He talks about the racism he’s faced, often being typecast as a stereotypical Asian character.

Lee is a Canadian-born actor of Taiwanese descent who has starred in films and television shows for the past two decades. The 48-year-old actor is known for his roles in big-budget films like “ Mulan ” and the Disney+ series “ Ahsoka .”

“I first began my career in New York in 2001, there was nothing for me but Asian gangster roles, because that was the only way people who looked like me were seen in the industry. It was either an inscrutably bookish nerd or a criminal. Nothing else in between.”