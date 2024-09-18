Japan celebrates record Emmy wins for ‘Shogun’

Japan celebrated as FX’s “Shogun” made history at the Emmys on Sunday, winning a record 18 awards, including best drama and historic acting honors for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

The Japanese government

praised the show

‘s predominantly Japanese dialogue and Sanada’s production role. “We would like to further encourage Japanese creators to take on the challenges of overseas productions,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya told reporters, adding that a new committee was also established to support Japan’s entertainment industry abroad. Tourism is also booming, with “

Shogun

” inspiring visitors to explore Japan’s historical roots, with many finding interest in samurai culture.