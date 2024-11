‘Bling Empire,’ ‘Hello, Love, Again’ star Kevin Kreider is now an ‘honorary Filipino’

Korean American actor Kevin Kreider proclaimed himself an “honorary Filipino” for starring in the hit Filipino rom-com “Hello, Love, Again.”

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the “ Bling Empire ” star, 41, encouraged Filipinos to celebrate the film’s historic opening weekend in North America. “As an honorary [Filipino], I expect all my Fil-Am peeps to be here to celebrate,” he wrote.