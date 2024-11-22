‘Bling Empire,’ ‘Hello, Love, Again’ star Kevin Kreider is now an ‘honorary Filipino’
Korean American actor Kevin Kreider proclaimed himself an “honorary Filipino” for starring in the hit Filipino rom-com “Hello, Love, Again.”
In an Instagram post Tuesday, the “Bling Empire” star, 41, encouraged Filipinos to celebrate the film’s historic opening weekend in North America. “As an honorary [Filipino], I expect all my Fil-Am peeps to be here to celebrate,” he wrote.
Kreider in “Hello, Love, Again” plays Uno, who unintentionally gets in between leads Marie (Kathryn Bernardo) and Ethan’s (Alden Richards) romance.
Speaking to OMNI Television, Kreider noted that the Filipino American and Filipino community helped him make his dream come true as an actor, as they were “the first community to give me my real first shot in acting. This is the first time I feel support from any Asian community to really get a shot on the map.”
Kreider, a Korean adoptee in Philadelphia, became known for appearing in the reality series “Bling Empire,” where he rubs shoulders with some of the richest Asians in Los Angeles.
