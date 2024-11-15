‘Hello, Love, Again’: Kathryn Bernardo returns to her rom-com roots in sequel made for OFWs

“Hello, Love, Again,” might just be what Philippine cinema’s “Box Office Queen” Kathryn Bernardo is saying to herself as she steps back into romantic comedy.

After surprising fans with her darkly thrilling role in “ A Very Good Girl ” alongside Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon — where she took on a gritty revenge plot and unpacked social inequalities — Bernardo now returns to the genre that made her a household name in the Philippines .

This year, the 28-year-old star reunites with actor Alden Richards for ABS-CBN Films and GMA Pictures’ “Hello, Love, Again,” the highly anticipated sequel to their 2019 drama film “ Hello, Love, Goodbye ,” which broke Filipino box-office records worldwide with a total gross of $12 million until it was surpassed by “ Rewind ” in January.

In the first film, Bernardo portrays Joy, a spunky, down-on-her-luck overseas domestic helper who supports her family while holding on to bigger dreams. Along the way, she meets Ethan (Richards), a bartender committed to his career and family after years of avoiding responsibility. Their friendship quickly blossoms into a deeper connection, giving both a reprieve from the relentless grind often embroiling overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). In the end, Joy chooses to pursue a brighter future in Canada, leaving Ethan behind — a choice that reflects the tough sacrifices OFWs often make to build better lives for themselves and their loved ones.

via Star Cinema

“ Hello, Love, Again ” sees five years pass. Joy and Ethan’s story resumes in Canada , where they reunite and confront new challenges as they rediscover each other and navigate their changed lives. Similarly, it has also been five years since Bernardo and Richards reunited on set, with both actors noting how their dynamic has evolved since the first film.

“A lot has changed since five years have passed. The way I see Kath right now is very different as opposed to the first film. She takes on things very maturely… It really helped make filming very comfortable and easy,” Richards tells NextShark, commending Bernardo’s growth and dedication to her craft.

In turn, Bernardo expressed how their comfort level with each other has deepened. “My trust is there, and I’m just very open now, so it’s easier for him to talk to me,” she shares. “For example, I’m having a bad day at work or I’m having a hard time with a certain scene, I can just go to him and tell him, ‘Hey, I need help. Can you help me with this line?’”

via Star Cinema

“Hello, Love, Goodbye” resonated deeply with Filipino audiences due to its portrayal of OFWs in Hong Kong , who typically face difficult working conditions and homesickness. The film’s impact reflects the challenges of OFWs worldwide — an estimated force of 2.33 million as of 2023. As one of the world’s largest sources of migrant labor, the Philippines depends heavily on contributions of OFWs, who sent home a substantial $37.2 billion in 2023 alone, bolstering the economy and improving life for loved ones back home.

The sequel doesn’t shy away from addressing the realities OFWs face in Canada, exploring how the struggles of Filipino workers there differ from those in Hong Kong. Bernardo shares that the film’s team conducted interviews with Filipino workers in Canada to authentically capture these differences, revealing the unique yet universal resilience of Filipinos abroad. She explains that while Hong Kong’s OFWs endure a fast-paced, physically demanding environment, those in Canada often face mental challenges of adapting to a foreign culture, dealing with isolation and enduring the cold climate.

“It’s very different,” Kathryn reflects, “because in Hong Kong, it’s physically tiring, but in Canada, it’s more of the distance and the emotional and mental challenge every day.”

via Star Cinema

Set to hit theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 15, “Hello, Love, Again” not only brings Joy and Ethan’s story to a wider audience, but it also marks the widest North American release for a Filipino film to date. This historic collaboration between ABS-CBN Films and GMA Pictures signals a broader effort to connect Filipino stories with audiences around the world.