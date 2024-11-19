‘Hello, Love, Again’ shatters records with historic North American debut

The Filipino romantic drama “Hello, Love, Again” has made history with a record-breaking $2.4 million opening weekend in North America.

Released in 248 locations across the U.S. and Canada, the widest release ever for a Filipino film, it secured the 8th spot at the box office with a strong per-screen average of $9,722. This surpasses the entire North American box office run of its 2019 predecessor, “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” which earned $1.99 million.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the film follows Joy ( Kathryn Bernardo ) and Ethan ( Alden Richards ) as they reconnect in Canada five years after parting ways in Hong Kong.

The film’s marketing strategy successfully tapped into Filipino American communities while broadening its appeal to Asian American and Hispanic audiences.