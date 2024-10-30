Harris and Trump intensify outreach to Asian American voters
Ahead of Election Day, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are vying intensely for Asian American votes, recognizing the group’s growing influence in swing states. As the race to the White House tightens, their campaign teams are tailoring outreach to capture a demographic likely capable of tipping the scales.
- Driving the news: The Asian American electorate is now about 15 million strong and highly concentrated in key states. With a projected turnout surge, Asian Americans could exceed the margin of victory in battlegrounds such as Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin. Though the group has traditionally leaned Democratic, many voters prioritize issues like inflation and economic stability, making them open to both parties’ appeals. Since Biden’s withdrawal, Harris has rallied support from Asian American groups previously aligned with his campaign, but she faces the challenge of regaining voters who grew disillusioned with Biden’s declining popularity among the demographic. Despite her identity as the first South Asian and Black female presidential candidate, many Asian American voters remain focused on policy over heritage. “Yes, the community is excited about the opportunity to elect a South Asian president, there’s no question, but we’re also looking for, what are her plans?” Chintan Patel, executive director of Indian American Impact, told States Newsroom. Still, Harris’ campaign appears to have resonated favorably among Asian Americans, with a September poll showing her holding a notable lead over Trump (66% to 28%).
- What the candidates are doing: Harris’ campaign has mobilized unprecedented resources for Asian American outreach, including tailored advertisements in multiple languages across states like Nevada and Georgia, direct mailers and in-person events during cultural celebrations. A Harris campaign spokesperson highlighted their “historic” investment in paid media and dedicated outreach teams, with initiatives like Filipino American-targeted billboards in Nevada and Hmong outreach in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Trump has launched his own efforts, headlining an AAPI-focused “United for Change” rally in Nevada, where he emphasized public safety, economic growth and immigration. However, his continued use of offensive rhetoric — notably the term “China virus” — has drawn sharp criticism within the community, especially as anti-Asian hate incidents spiked amid the COVID-19 pandemic during his term. In a statement, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung asserted the former president’s record of “diversity, equal opportunity and prosperity,” dismissing criticisms as “political games.”
