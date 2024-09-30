Harris-Walz campaign targets Fil-Am voters in Nevada with ‘Pinoy Pride’ ads

The Harris-Walz campaign recently launched digital ads in Las Vegas, Nevada, to engage Filipino American voters ahead of Filipino American History Month.

The ads, which celebrate “Pinoy Pride” and highlight Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for the Filipino community, were displayed in high-visibility areas around the Pinoy Pride Festival starting on Sept. 27. The campaign underscored its continued outreach efforts to Filipino and Asian American voters, emphasizing their significant role in Nevada, where Asian Americans make up about 10% of eligible voters. The campaign had previously opened a field office in Las Vegas’ Asian American community and organized cultural events to connect with voters, including a

Kamayan Feast

, Karaoke for Kamala, and “Spam and Boba” nights. Earlier this month, Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz also met with locals celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival at the restaurant Xiao Long Dumplings.