Why Asian Americans could decide this year’s election
Asian Americans, the nation’s fastest-growing electorate, could emerge as critical swing voters in November’s election. While the group traditionally leans Democratic, their shifting allegiances and unique voting patterns make them a crucial target for both major parties.
- By the numbers: Asian American voters are notably independent, with twice as many identifying as purely independent compared to the general electorate. In 2020, Asian American turnout surged by 40%, playing a decisive role in battleground states like Georgia. Despite their small size — making up only 4% of the national electorate — Asian Americans exceeded the margin of victory in most battleground states in 2020. In November, some 15 million Asian Americans will be eligible to vote, according to Pew Research Center projections. Economic concerns, particularly inflation, are top priorities for Asian voters, with 31% naming it their primary issue this year, according to an AAPI Data/AP-NORC poll.
- The big picture: Asian Americans’ weaker party affiliation makes them more persuadable, with only 59% of Democratic-leaning Asians identifying as “strong” Democrats. The Biden campaign previously recognized this, launching targeted ads and outreach programs. Huge turnouts are expected in states like Nevada, where Asians make up 12% of the population. “We’re one of the only states that had more AAPI voters vote for the first time in 2022 than in 2018. That’s an indicator of how much our community has grown and how crucial we are to the margin of victory,” Amy Koo, political director at One APIA Nevada, told KTNV.
