Asian Americans decisively choose Harris over Trump in new poll

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a commanding 38-point lead over former President Donald Trump (66% to 28%) among Asian American voters, according to a poll from APIAVote and AAPI Data released on Tuesday.

This represents a significant rise from President Joe Biden’s earlier 15-point lead . Conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, the poll also shows Harris’ favorability rising to 62%, up from 44% in the spring, while Trump’s decreased to 28%. Meanwhile, 77% of Asian American voters express certainty about their participation in November’s election, a notable increase from previous surveys. AAPI Data Executive Director Karthick Ramakrishnan said “Asian American and Pacific Islander voters are poised to play a pivotal role in this election,” echoing demographic-driven expectations

Interestingly, respondents indicated that Harris’ identity as a woman resonates more strongly with them than her Indian heritage, with 38% deeming her gender identity “extremely” important compared to 27% for her racial identity.