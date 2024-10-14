Why Minnesota’s Hmong voters are supporting Tim Walz

Hmong Americans in Minnesota are rallying behind Gov. Tim Walz, praising his long-standing support for their community and hoping to sway other Hmong voters in key battleground states like Wisconsin and Michigan.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate has a positive reputation within Minnesota’s largest Asian ethnic group, thanks to his engagement with its farmers and veterans. In 2020, Walz opposed the Trump administration’s proposed deportation of Hmong and Lao refugees, further solidifying his bond with the community.