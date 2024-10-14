Why Minnesota’s Hmong voters are supporting Tim Walz
Hmong Americans in Minnesota are rallying behind Gov. Tim Walz, praising his long-standing support for their community and hoping to sway other Hmong voters in key battleground states like Wisconsin and Michigan.
The Democratic vice presidential candidate has a positive reputation within Minnesota’s largest Asian ethnic group, thanks to his engagement with its farmers and veterans. In 2020, Walz opposed the Trump administration’s proposed deportation of Hmong and Lao refugees, further solidifying his bond with the community.
Speaking to AP News, Janssen Hang, co-founder of the Hmong American Farmers Association, noted Walz’s genuine connection with the people, saying he “speaks from the heart.” However, critics like May Lor Xiong, a Republican candidate for Congress, argue that Walz’s leadership during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic fell short. Despite differing opinions, supporters believe that his positive history with the community could inspire crucial votes.
As a fast-growing and tightly-knit community, Hmong voters, like other Asian American groups, could be pivotal in shaping the outcome of the 2024 election.
