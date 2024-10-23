First look revealed of Ke Huy Quan in his starring role in ‘Love Hurts’

via Variety

Ke Huy Quan gets right into action in first-look photos of his upcoming Universal film “Love Hurts.” The movie, which is also the directorial debut of Jonathan Eusebio — the stunt coordinator behind “John Wick” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — serves as Quan’s first lead role since winning an Oscar for best supporting actor for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” About the film: Quan plays Marvin Gable, a friendly realtor with a dark past who is pushed back into a world of ruthless hitmen in “Love Hurts,” which was previously titled “With Love.” In one of the photos published by Entertainment Weekly, Quan can be seen fighting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch in a scene with a bloodied face. In another, the “Kung Fu Panda 4” star is seen speaking with Ariana DeBose, who plays as Marvin’s former partner-in-crime, Rose. Mustafa Shakir, Rhys Darby and Sean Astin are also joining the film with Daniel Wu, who plays as Marvin’s crime lord brother Knuckles. “Love Hurts” is set to premiere on Feb. 7, 2025.

About his role: Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Quan noted that he was "excited" and "confused" when he got the role of Marvin, thinking that he was "nothing like" his character. But after meeting the producers, he realized that the movie needed a "different kind of action star," one who is "not afraid to be vulnerable" and "doesn't look like a badass until the situation is called for." Quan also shared that he performs all of his fighting stunts in the film, despite "EEAAO" co-star Michelle Yeoh telling his wife, Echo, not to do so.