Daniel Wu reunites with Ke Huy Quan in ‘With Love’

via Disney Plus / YouTube
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
13 hours ago
Daniel Wu is joining forces with Ke Huy Quan in Universal Pictures’ “With Love.”
Key points:
  • Wu’s casting, first reported by Deadline, sets him up for a reunion with Quan, whom he last shared the screen with in the Disney Plus series “American Born Chinese.”
  • “With Love,” directed by Jonathan Eusebio, hits theaters on Feb. 7, 2025.
The details:
  • Wu is best known for starring in AMC’s “Into the Badlands.” He and Quan most recently co-starred in “American Born Chinese,” which ended its run after one season.
  • With Love” marks Quan’s first leading role since he took home best supporting actor at the 2023 Oscars for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
  • The film also marks the directorial debut of Eusebio. The plot remains under wraps, but his background as a veteran stunt coordinator and Quan’s as a martial artist hint at an action-packed picture.
  • Ariana DeBose, known for her performance in “West Side Story” — which also landed her an Academy Award in 2022 — was recently reported as Quan’s co-lead. On Monday, Quan shared images from their first day of filming on Instagram.
  • 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, along with Guy Danella, are producing the film. Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore and Matthew Murray are writing the script.
 
