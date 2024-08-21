Ke Huy Quan joins ‘Zootopia 2’ cast
Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan, known for his roles in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Loki,” has joined the cast of the highly anticipated “Zootopia 2.”
The 53-year-old star will voice Gary, a venomous viper who becomes entangled in the latest case for bunny cop Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and her fox partner Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). The film, which unveiled its first footage at D23 on Aug. 9, is set to release in November 2025.
