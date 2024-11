Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red One’ underperforms on opening weekend

Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas action comedy “Red One” opened to a subpar performance in the weekend box office.

Produced with a $250 million budget, the film grossed $32.1 million in its opening week, falling short of Sunday’s $34.1 million projection. Still, the movie took the No. 1 spot in the weekend box office, besting “Venom: The Last Dance” and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”