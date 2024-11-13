Dwayne Johnson speaks out on alleged tardiness, peeing in bottles during ‘Red One’ filming

’s tardiness, which purportedly involved seven to eight hours of being late and missing “several entire days” of filming, had cost the production $50 million, driving its total budget to $250 million. It also claimed that the 52-year-old actor habitually urinated in water bottles while filming to save time, which “upset” the crew.

, Johnson admitted to peeing in bottles, saying, “Yeah. That happens.” He also confirmed the occasional tardiness, “But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.” Claiming pride in being direct and accountable, Johnson added, “I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth.’” He slammed the overall controversy as “bullsh*t.”

“Red One” director Jake Kasdan and co-star Chris Evans rallied behind Johnson to defend him against the report. Kasdan told GQ that, despite Johnson being late sometimes — as that is “the case with everybody” in

Hollywood

— he “never missed a day of work ever. He has a lot going on.” The director added that he has already worked with the actor in three big films, stating, “I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.” Meanwhile, Evans said Johnson “shows up when he’s scheduled to show up,” as that is something “that the producers, the director and [his team]” knew about. He explained that it was “part of the plan.”