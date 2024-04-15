Dwayne Johnson gives surprise first-look at ‘Moana 2’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon on Thursday, presenting a first look at Disney’s sequel to the hit animated movie “Moana.”

Key points:

Johnson joined Disney’s CinemaCon presentation for the studio’s upcoming titles at Las Vegas on Thursday. The actor and producer was welcomed by a group of Polynesian dancers and later joined them briefly in dancing, as seen in a video taken by one of the audiences and later shared on YouTube.

Two members of the National Association of Theater Owners presented Johnson with the Spirit of the Industry Prize before the actor showed the “Moana 2” footage.

“Moana 2” is set to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

What he’s saying:

Speaking on stage, Johnson noted that playing Maui was one of the most “life-changing experiences.” He shared that his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, served as the inspiration for his character.

“It’s so much deeper than a movie to me and I know it’s deeper for Disney, too,” Johnson said. “We are so excited to welcome back audiences all over the world to a new adventure.”

The details:

Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of the titular character, can be heard in the first look singing what could possibly be a new song about being “back to who we’re meant to be.”

“We never stop choosing who we are,” a voice, possibly from Moana’s grandmother Tala (Rachel House), can reportedly be heard in the video Johnson showed.

According to the official synopsis, “Moana 2” will see the titular character continue her journey in “search of people beyond the shores of Motunui,” about three years after her first voyage. “Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced,” the synopsis continues.

Disney CEO Bob Iger unveiled “Moana 2” in February during the company’s Q1 fiscal 2024 earnings report. David Derrick Jr., who had previously worked on “Megamind” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” is set to direct the sequel to the 2016 movie.

Iger revealed that they initially planned to release “Moana 2” as a series, but they decided go with a feature film format instead. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” Iger said, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”