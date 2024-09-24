Dwayne Johnson meets with Georgia high school football team after tragic shooting

Dwayne Johnson invited and met with the Apalachee High School football team while filming an undisclosed project in Atlanta, weeks after the tragic mass shooting at the Winder-based high school on Sept. 4 that killed four people and injured nine others.

Sharing the meeting on Instagram on Saturday , Johnson, 52, is seen being greeted with loud cheers by excited students. Describing how he was “blown away by their spirit and energy,” the “Moana 2” star wrote in his post, “I looked these kids in their eyes and hugged ‘em — I know they’re in great pain, but man are they resilient and staying strong.” In response to his visit, one of the students reportedly told him, “We needed this, Rock.” Johnson also promised to attend the football team’s first home game.