RM unveiling ‘Come Back to Me’ music video helmed by ‘Beef’ director Lee Sung-jin

BTS’ RM is dropping the music video for “Come Back to Me,” a track from his new solo album slated for release later this month.

Key points:

The pre-release track will arrive on May 10, along with its music video helmed by Emmy-winning “Beef” director Lee Sung-jin.

The song comes ahead of his new solo album, “Right Place, Wrong Person,” which will drop on May 24.

“Right Place, Wrong Person,” which consists of 11 tracks, will be RM‘s first solo album since “Indigo” in December 2022.

The details:

“Come Back to Me” delves into themes of right and wrong, reflecting the main theme of RM’s upcoming album, label Big Hit Music said in its announcement.

Lee Sung-jin, known for helming “Beef,” directed the music video. The hit Netflix series won eight awards at the 75th Emmys in January, including best director for Lee.

Joining RM in the music video is actor Kim Min-ha, who gained international recognition for her role in the Apple TV+ series “Pachinko.”

RM filmed music videos for nearly half of his 11-track album before commencing his military service in December. All able-bodied South Korean men aged 18 to 35 are required to serve for 18 to 21 months.

All six other BTS members are also serving in the military, with Jin set to complete first on June 12. They are expected to regroup in 2025.