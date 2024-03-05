BTS’s Jin starts countdown for his return from mandatory military service

Many BTS fans, affectionately known as ARMYs, are celebrating in anticipation of Jin’s return to the spotlight after the singer initiated a countdown for the end of his mandatory military service.

Breaking the news: Jin , the oldest member of BTS at age 31, initiated the countdown for his much-anticipated return in a WeVerse post on Monday with a short message that read, “D-100,” presumably indicating 100 days before his mandatory military service ends on June 12.

Not the first: Jin also Jin also updated his fans in a New Year video released in January, expressing how much he misses them and urging them to “wait a few more months” for his return to civilian life.

Jin, who is currently serving as a drill sergeant, was promoted to corporal in July 2023, two months ahead of his expected promotion in September for demonstrating commendable dedication and camaraderie with both his juniors and seniors, which elicited high praise and recognition.

How fans reacted: Many fans could not contain their excitement after Jin posted the cryptic message on WeVerse, with one fan writing in all capitalized letters in their post on Many fans could not contain their excitement after Jin posted the cryptic message on WeVerse, with one fan writing in all capitalized letters in their post on X , “Seokjin counting down with us. D-100 until Jin returns.”

“In about 99 days we will hear a familiar voice saying ‘Uri ami,” another fan wrote

Meanwhile, one fan gleefully wrote in their post , “He’s coming, he is coming!”