BTS, NewJeans, Olivia Rodrigo among winners at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards
BTS, NewJeans and Olivia Rodrigo are among the winners at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Key points:
- The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place on Monday night in Los Angeles, with Filipino American artist Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop groups BTS, NewJeans, Stray Kids and Fifty Fifty emerging triumphant.
- BTS won in the Best Fan Army category, beating the fandoms of American artists Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Its members also won separate awards for their solo projects, with Jungkook earning the K-Pop Artist of the Year title and Best Music Video for his hit song “Seven” ft. Latto.
- V also won Favorite Debut Album for his pop, R&B and jazz album “Layover,” while J-Hope won Favorite On Screen for his 2023 documentary “j-hope IN THE BOX.”
- K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty won K-Pop Song of the Year for their 2023 viral single “Cupid (Twin Version),” and boy band Stray Kids won K-pop Album of the Year for 12-track studio album “5-Star.”
- As for NewJeans, they took home the trophy for Best New Artist in the K-pop category. Although they could not attend the event, the idols thanked iHeartRadio for the award and their fans for their continuous support in a video.
- Rodrigo, who also missed the ceremony, accepted the award for Pop Album of the Year for her album “GUTS” in a recorded acceptance speech. “I’m very proud of ‘GUTS,’ and I’m very happy that so many of you have resonated with it the way I do,” she said.
