Watch: BTS’ V, Jackie Chan team up in surprise Indonesian ad
BTS’ V and Jackie Chan have teamed up to be “best friends” in a surprise ad for an Indonesian investment platform.
What we’re seeing: The SimInvest ad, which was posted on Friday and has since gone viral, shows K-pop superstar V, 28, and iconic Hong Kong actor Chan, 69, enjoying life’s leisures. It culminates with the BTS member teaching Chan some signature K-pop moves, and in return, the martial arts star teaching V some of his famous kung fu moves.
What the company is saying: SimInvest, part of the Jakarta-based Sinarmas Sekuritas, is an app for stocks and mutual funds investment. V has been a brand ambassador since March 2023, and Sinarmas says it decided to bring along Chan to “represent a more senior audience.”
What people are saying: The ad, which amassed over a million views in less than a week, was reportedly filmed before V’s mandatory military service in South Korea in December. Fans took delight in his unexpected team-up with Chan.
“Two worlds of legends collide and little do we know it’s something that we need!” one X user wrote.
Another commented, “You have created a movie and I want my movie ticket.”
“[I know] I keep saying it but the duo that we never knew we needed,” another chimed in. “Thank you SimInvest for bringing these two great icons together.”
