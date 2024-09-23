Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50th homerun ball estimated to fetch $500,000
The lucky fan who snagged Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50th home run ball during the Dodgers’ game against the Marlins on Thursday could be looking at a windfall of around $500,000 if they choose to auction it, according to experts at SCP Auctions.
The ball, caught by a fan in his 50s, marks a first in MLB history: Ohtani’s 50th homer in a season where he also achieved 50 stolen bases. The same game saw Ohtani deliver an outstanding performance with six hits, three home runs and 10 RBIs. David Kohler of SCP Auctions, who initially estimated it to fetch a staggering $300,000 at auction, later revised the estimate to half a million dollars, citing the ball’s unique significance.
