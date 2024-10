Teen who claims to have caught Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball sues sellers

An 18-year-old man who purportedly caught Los Angeles Dodgers hitter Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 season baseball is suing the auction house and individuals trying to sell it. Setting the starting bid at $500,000 , auction company Goldin is running the auction from Sept. 27 until Oct. 16. Collectors can also buy the ball outright for $4.5 million until Oct. 9.