Popular Taiwanese boba brand shows how they make their brown sugar boba milk

The U.S. branch of Xing Fu Tang, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain, has shared how it prepares its signature brown sugar boba milk in an ASMR-style video.

In a five-minute TikTok clip posted on Tuesday , CEO Andrew Chuang said the brand uses a specific type of brown sugar from Taiwan for making its brown sugar boba , noting that the variant is “stickier” and has a syrupier texture than store-bought options. After mixing brown sugar and dough, he cuts the mixture into pieces and turns them into boba pearls using a machine. He then proceeds to cook the pearls for four to five minutes before mixing the final product with roasted brown sugar.

For the drink assembly, Chuang carefully ladles the boba into a cup at an angle, rotating it to coat the interior with the thick, caramel-like brown sugar before adding milk, ice and foam.