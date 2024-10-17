Simu Liu’s boba company critique reignites debate on cultural appropriation
Simu Liu’s recent critique of a Canadian bubble tea company on “Dragons’ Den” has reignited the debate surrounding cultural appropriation. Liu argued that the company’s pitch for a ready-to-drink boba tea lacked respect for the beverage’s Asian origins, sparking a conversation about the fine line between cultural appreciation and appropriation.
- Case for cultural appreciation: Lulu Cheng Meservey, CEO of Rostra, took to X on Wednesday to criticize Liu’s stance, finding it “insane” that he would condemn a Canadian company for profiting from a Taiwanese product. In her post, she encourages embracing and adapting elements from different cultures, suggesting that concerns about appropriation are often overblown. In a September article on The Critic, writer Jennifer Izaakson argues that the concept of cultural appropriation, rooted in the historical context of American slavery and segregation, is often misapplied today. Izaakson notes that online accusations of appropriation frequently conflate appreciation with appropriation and are often leveled not by the originating culture, but by individuals policing behavior based on rigid understandings of race and culture. Some individuals interviewed by Aljazeera in Taiwan, where boba originated, view the global spread of the drink as a source of pride rather than a threat.
- Potential for harm: While some may celebrate cultural exchange and adaptation, there are valid concerns about the complexities of cultural appropriation. Even in cases where the originating culture, like those in Taiwan regarding boba tea, may not express concern, advocates say it’s crucial to acknowledge the potential for harm. Appropriation can occur when cultural elements are adopted without proper acknowledgment or respect, perpetuating stereotypes and leading to exploitation. Focusing solely on cultural exchange ignores the power dynamics at play, where dominant cultures may misrepresent or profit from elements of marginalized cultures. Historical context of colonialism and oppression cannot be ignored, as it continues to shape the power imbalances that make cultural appropriation a sensitive and complex issue.
Share this Article
Share this Article