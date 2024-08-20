NextSharkNextShark.com

Chinese athlete goes viral for drinking ‘boba sea’

via Douyin
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Zhang Guowei, a former Chinese high jumper, has gone viral for drinking boba from a large water container while riding public transportation.
Zhang, who now creates online content, posted the video on Douyin on Aug. 3. The video garnered over 1.4 million likes and more than 2.8 million views on Instagram, where it was reshared and one person commented Zhang was drinking a “boba sea.” While Zhang’s video was meant to be humorous, it’s important to note that excessive boba consumption could potentially lead to medical conditions such as constipation and kidney stones.
