Jollibee’s bubble tea brand expands to California, New York, Texas
Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), the Philippines-based company behind fast food chain Jollibee, revealed in a recent Philippine Stock Exchange disclosure that it is expanding its Milksha bubble tea brand in the U.S. through franchising.
The company granted MKSA LLC the rights to open and operate Milksha stores in California, New York and Texas, with franchising opportunities available for other U.S. locations through Milkshop Japan Inc. JFC acquired a majority stake in Milkshop International in 2021, and since then, the Milksha store network has grown to 327 outlets globally. JFC’s broader strategy to capitalize on the fast-growing beverage industry is further evidenced by its recent $238 million investment in South Korea’s Compose Coffee, in which it secured a 70% stake.
Share this Article
Share this Article