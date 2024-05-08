Wing Luke Museum launches ‘Confronting Hate Together’ exhibit

Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum is collaborating with two other organizations for a new exhibit aimed at shining a spotlight on racism, antisemitism and bigotry that foster division and hatred within minority communities.

Key points:

In press release Tuesday, the Wing Luke Museum, the Black Heritage Society of Washington State and the Washington State Jewish Historical Society announced their thought-provoking exhibit titled “Confronting Hate Together.”

The exhibit will open at the Seattle museum on May 22, coinciding with nationwide celebrations of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

The details:

The upcoming exhibit was inspired by the “Confronting Hate 1937–1952” exhibit held by the New-York Historical Society from July 2022 to January 2023. That exhibit presented the media campaign launched by the American Jewish Committee in 1937 to combat growing antisemitism.

In “Confronting Hate Together,” the organizers plan to portray contemporary forms of racism, antisemitism and bigotry through local lenses. They will also launch a four-part podcast series, public programs, community pop-up installations and a digital version of the exhibit.

The groups described their collaborative exhibit as an “ambitious and timely” project inspired by their “mutual commitment to unity, solidarity and action.”

“Our work is on unification. For us, it is not enough to shine a light on hate. We must also promote conversations about hate, antisemitism, bigotry, and racism in supportive settings while offering visitors the tools to act on their learning.”

The Wing Luke Museum fell victim to an act of anti-Asian vandalism in September 2023. Craig Milne, the man accused of smashing its windows, was charged with a hate crime and first-degree malicious mischief for causing over $100,000 in damages.

A recent survey known as the STAATUS Index (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.) shows that some 33% of Americans believe that hate has increased for the Asian American community. However, significantly more Asian Americans — 61% — believe that hate against them has increased.