Seattle approves $50,000 for Wing Luke Museum repairs after alleged hate crime

The city of Seattle has approved funding for the Wing Luke Museum after the damages it suffered from last year’s vandalism.

Key points:

The city approved a $50,000 fund for repairs after the attack last September. This is part of a combined $100,000 contribution , with a matching fund from the state.

Suspect Craig Milne, who is facing two felony charges, is headed for trial next month.

The details:

The Seattle City Council greenlit the fund on Tuesday, which will be used to repair broken windows and other damages that amounted to over $100,000 from the attack.

Suspect Craig Milne allegedly broke 10 of the museum’s windows during an after-hours event on Sept. 14, 2023. During his rampage, he allegedly yelled statements such as “the Chinese have ruined my life” and “the Chinese have tortured and tormented me for 14 years.”

Milne, who was arrested at the scene, has been charged with one count of a hate crime and one count of first-degree malicious mischief, both felonies

Located in the heart of Seattle’s Chinatown International District (CID), the museum describes itself as “the only pan-Asian Pacific American community-based museum in the U.S.”

The Washington State Department of Commerce has also pledged $50,000 to help the museum.

What’s next:

Milne is headed for his trial on April 24.