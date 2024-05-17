Universal Studios drops official trailer for Jon M. Chu’s ‘Wicked’

Fans have been thrilled since Universal Studios released the first full trailer for Jon M. Chu’s highly anticipated “Wicked.”

Key points:

Universal Pictures released the official trailer for “Wicked” on Wednesday, three months after teasing fans with a first look in February.

Directed by Chu, the two-part film adaptation vows to capture the essence of the beloved musical, with the first part set for release on Nov. 27, 2024 and the second part on Nov. 26, 2025.

The details:

The trailer teases the first meeting of Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and how their friendship develops before reaching a crossroad that takes them to two different paths.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) can be heard proclaiming, “the best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy.”

The trailer also shows Michelle Yeoh’s Madame Morrible ordering people “don’t let her get away” and declaring someone as “this wicked witch.”

Cast members include Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen and Peter Dinklage as the voice of Doctor Dillamond, among others.

In addition to captivating scenes, the trailer also features the tracks “Popular” and “Defying Gravity.” Chu previously teased that the two lead stars preferred to perform live instead of using pre-recorded audios during filming.

“Wicked” is an adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical of the same title, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.”

Reactions:

Fans expressed delight over the trailer, with some becoming emotional. One commented, “I am going to cry. My late mum took me to see this back in 2014 and I have seen it every time it is on tour.”

“Here I am at work and sitting at my desk. I’m crying. I can’t contain my excitement,” another noted.

“They did a great job it looks phenomenal already!” another proclaimed.