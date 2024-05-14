Watch: Jon M. Chu reveals how Glinda, Elphaba were cast in ‘Wicked’
Universal Pictures has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for “Wicked,” offering fans a glimpse into the making of the beloved Broadway musical’s highly anticipated film adaptation.
Key points:
- “Wicked,” which will come in two parts, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.
- The movie explores the untold story of the witches of Oz, focusing on the friendship and divergent paths of Elphaba and Glinda at Shiz University.
- “Wicked Part One” premieres on Nov. 27, 2024, while “Wicked Part Two” follows on Nov. 26, 2025.
The details:
- The featurette released on Monday highlights director Jon M. Chu’s enthusiasm for the project and emotional moments from the casting of lead stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
- Recalling their auditions, Chu described Grande as “an Ari that I’ve never seen before” and Erivo as “raw and vulnerable, I couldn’t get her out of my head.”
- Chu admitted he would always pick “Wicked” when asked to choose one movie he wants to do. He said he aims to give audiences a new experience.
“I want people to see ‘Wicked’ and experience it in a way they’ve never experienced before. I want them to feel what I felt going into that theater for the first time. I want to make them laugh, to make them sing, to make them feel that after they’ve watched it, they’ve been changed for good.”
- “Wicked” also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Jeff Goldblum. Other cast members include Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.
- Based on the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman — which in turn was based on the 1995 novel of the same title by Gregory Maguire — the “Wicked” movie offers a new perspective on the witches of Oz before Dorothy’s arrival. It follows Elphaba, the green-skinned witch, and Glinda, the golden-haired witch, from their time as students at Shiz University to their eventual destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.
- The film’s first trailer is set for release this Wednesday.
